Seruiratu urges inquiry into drug claims

A demand for formal investigations has been made by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu over claims targeting former ministers.

The claims circulating online suggest that Imran Khan, known as King Khan while in police custody, made remarks that some ministers from the previous government were involved in the drug trade. These claims have not been confirmed by authorities.

Khan is linked to ongoing drug investigations.

Seruiratu said the matter should not be driven by social media speculation. He said only proper investigations can establish the truth.

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“The proper way to handle this is to carry out proper investigations. We are all responsible citizens. As leaders, we cannot shy away from our conduct and responsibilities. We are more than willing to take part in any investigation if required. We will cooperate.”

He said he has been reliably informed that no such verified statement or question, as alleged online, was made by King Khan.

He also warned that false information can mislead the public at a time when security operations are ongoing.

Seruiratu said he can only speak for himself and not for others. He said he has no knowledge of the actions of other individuals.

The comments come as Police and RFMF continue joint raids in several parts of the country targeting drug networks. The operations have been visible in many communities in recent weeks.

The government states that the crackdown is part of wider efforts to disrupt illegal drug activity. However, the operations have also triggered strong public discussion online, with unverified claims linking political figures to alleged drug trafficking.

Seruiratu urged Fijians not to panic. He said the operations fall under national security duties and must be carried out within the law.

He said there are systems in place to address complaints about enforcement actions.

Seruiratu said the focus must remain on lawful investigation and due process as operations continue across the country.