Land tenure reform critical for sugar industry survival

Land tenure reform has been identified as a key priority in efforts to revive Fiji’s struggling sugar industry, with the government acknowledging that unresolved lease issues continue to impact farmers and long-term investment.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, says the sector, once thriving in the 1990s, has faced a steady decline since the mid-2000s, with challenges ranging from high production costs to labour shortages and climate pressures.

He says land lease expiry and uncertainty remain among the most sensitive and critical issues affecting the industry.

“The Ministry has been engaging with the TLTB on how the land tenure systems and legislation will be reviewed so that they can address the needs of farmers and landowners.”

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Tunabuna says the review is long overdue and necessary to address current realities, ensuring farmers have the confidence to invest while also protecting the interests of landowners.

The Minister adds that resolving land issues forms part of a broader reform strategy guided by a recent Food and Agriculture Organization report, which outlines a pathway to transform the sugar industry into a more sustainable and resilient sector.

While other reforms will focus on improving productivity, infrastructure, and diversification, Tunabuna stresses that without addressing land tenure challenges, efforts to revitalize the industry may fall short.

He says the government is committed to an inclusive approach, ensuring that no farmer is left behind as the sector moves towards modernisation and long-term sustainability.