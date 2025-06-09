Javed Ali's concert tickets sold out

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Excitement is high as tickets for Indian playback singer Javed Ali’s “Rafi and Main” concert have officially sold out ahead of his first-ever performance in Fiji tonight at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

FBC Radio Manager Renuka Goundar says the strong demand shows how popular Javed Ali is with fans in Fiji, especially after his hit song “Srivalli” from Pushpa.

She says people are still calling for tickets even after the show sold out, showing strong excitement for a packed audience tonight.

Goundar says Ali is a well-known and versatile singer, and Fiji is looking forward to seeing him perform live for the first time.

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Organisers say the night will feature music, nostalgia, and surprise performances, with gates opening at 7:30 pm and the show starting at 8 pm.