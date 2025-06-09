Poor workmanship driving surge in electrical fires

The National Fire Authority is warning against the use of unlicensed electricians, citing them as a major cause of fires in Fiji.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the NFA is now intensifying inspections and regulatory enforcement to address the risk.

The move aims to curb electrical fire incidents caused by unqualified individuals and faulty installations.

Puamau says investigations into fire incidents repeatedly point to poor workmanship and non-compliance with safety standards.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our data continues to show that electrical fires remain the leading cause of fire incidents here in Fiji, accounting for approximately 44% of all cases, predominantly in residential properties. These incidents are largely attributed to poor workmanship and non-compliance with the Australian and New Zealand Wiring Rules 2000–2018.”

Sowane says the NFA is also working on strengthening regulatory frameworks to improve safety outcomes.

“The National Fire Authority has strengthened the National Building Code requirements to ensure that all electrical design, installation, and certification works are undertaken by appropriately licensed and Energy Fiji Limited–registered professionals.”

The NFA CEO adds that a coordinated approach between enforcement agencies, industry stakeholders, and the public is critical to closing existing compliance gaps and preventing avoidable loss of life and property.