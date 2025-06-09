Regional artists to tackle climate change in new residency

Artists and practitioners from New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji will gather later this year for a new Pacific arts residency.

This follows a partnership between Creative New Zealand, Creative Australia, and the University of the South Pacific.

The three partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Oceania Pacific Arts Residency, a pilot tri-nation programme hosted at the Oceania Centre in Suva from October 1 to November 12, 2026.

The six-week residency will bring together one senior artist from each country to develop new work focused on climate change and its impact across the Pacific.

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Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Gretchen La Roche says the opportunity aligns with the Pacific Arts Strategy 2023–2028, which supports artists in expanding their global presence and networks.

La Roche adds that addressing climate change is a priority under the strategy and remains a pressing issue for Pacific nations.

She notes the programme also supports the national arts strategy, Amplify, to extend global reach.