Fiji gears up for Oceania Championships' return after 10 years

[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

Fiji Swimming head coach and team manager Sharon Smith says preparations are in full swing as the country readies itself to host the Oceania Swimming Championships for the first time in a decade.

With 18 nations set to converge in Suva, Smith acknowledged the scale of the task behind the scenes, crediting the collective effort driving the event’s organisation.

While much of the heavy lifting falls on Fiji Aquatics executives, Smith said her role has been focused on supporting logistical preparations alongside key stakeholders, including the Fiji Sports Commission and Fiji Sports Council.

“It’s not easy, but they’ve done an awesome job. We’re just working through the logistics, getting everything ready at the Aquatic Centre and making sure we’re prepared for the week.”

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Preparations have included a full clean-up of the venue, with the pool temporarily closed to the public to allow for final touches ahead of competition.

Despite the pressure that comes with hosting a major regional event, Smith said there is a strong sense of excitement within the team and the wider swimming community.

The championships mark Fiji’s return as host after 10 years, with the last edition held in 2016, adding further significance to the occasion.

Smith remains confident that Fiji will rise to the challenge.

“It’s a big task, but we’ll get it done — that’s what Fijians do.”

Meanwhile, there will be a total of 161 swimmers from 18 countries and Fiji is hosting after a 10 year gap.

The games start this Friday at the Aquatic Centre in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC.