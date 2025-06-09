Media urged to balance watchdog role and unity

The role of a free and responsible media in strengthening democracy and social cohesion was highlighted during World Press Freedom Day celebrations at the University of the South Pacific.

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Shalen Kumar says while media freedom in Fiji has improved, it must be exercised with responsibility and continuously protected.

He stressed that the media plays a dual role – acting as a watchdog while also promoting unity in a diverse society.

“Without a free press, democracy becomes hollow. Without accountability, governance weakens. And without access to reliable information, development cannot be inclusive.”

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Kumar also raised concerns about the rise of misinformation and hate speech, particularly on social media, warning that it can undermine trust and social cohesion if left unchecked.

United Nations Human Rights Regional Representative Heike Alefesen says the media must also serve as a peacemaker, especially during times of conflict and crisis.

“The media can and must play this double role, especially in times of global crises — journalists cannot be mere neutral reporters or bystanders.”

She adds that journalists cannot carry this responsibility alone, stressing the need for governments to ensure laws and policies support freedom of expression and protect media independence.

The event, organized by the USP Journalism Programme, included discussions on whether the media can effectively serve as both a watchdog and a peacemaker in today’s evolving media landscape.