Lutumailagi continues 400m winning run

Natabua High School’s golden girl, Adi Ceva Lutumailagi, has become one of the best 400 meters champions of the Fiji Finals after winning gold in her final year.

The Namotomoto villager from Nadi has won every 400 final since her debut four years ago.

This is her final year at Natabua and she delivered another gold in the senior girls 400m.

Lutumailagi says her dad, who ran for Queen Victoria School in his days, always pushes her and gives her the best advise.

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Tomorrow, she will run in the senior girls 800m final where she is the favorite and 4x400m relay final later.

She says that today she’ll have to face her friend and senior girls 800 champion, Gladness Simpson, of MGM.