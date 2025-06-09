FHRADC set to release children’s disability rights report in July

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has completed its final validation workshop in the Central Division, paving the way for the release of a national Baseline Study on the Rights of Children with Disabilities in July.

The workshop marks the conclusion of a nationwide consultative process aimed at ensuring the study reflects the real experiences of children with disabilities and the challenges they face across Fiji.

FHRADC Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says the validation process brought together key stakeholders from earlier consultations, including government ministries, law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, disability organisations, caregivers, and community representatives.

She adds that participants reviewed and verified collected data, confirming that the findings accurately capture existing gaps, barriers, and systemic issues affecting children with disabilities.

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The Commission stresses that rights must be accessible to all, noting that the study is not only about documenting realities but also about reshaping how rights are understood, implemented, and protected.

With consultations now complete, FHRADC will consolidate its findings into a comprehensive, evidence-based national report.

The report is expected to guide policy decisions, strengthen accountability, and drive meaningful action to advance the rights of children with disabilities in Fiji.