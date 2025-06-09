Dolokoto hails PacificAus Sports impact

PacificAus Sports continues to play a vital role in the growth of rugby in the region, with Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto acknowledging their impact during a recent community visit.

Dolokoto says the support from PacificAus Sports has been a major driving force behind the Drua’s inclusion in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, allowing local players to showcase their talent on a global stage.

“It’s one of the main reasons why we are in Super Rugby right now. We’re really grateful and indebted to them for taking that leap of faith in sponsoring the Fijian Drua. What we’re doing now is because of them.”

The front-rower was speaking while engaging with school children during the team’s bye week, a moment he described as both humbling and rewarding.

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“It’s massive. We were all like that at one stage in our lives. To be able to give back, especially during our break, and spend time with the kids who are also on their school holidays—it’s something I’m really grateful for.”

Dolokoto adds that being in a position to inspire the next generation is something he does not take lightly, saying he feels “blessed” to connect with young fans and give back to the community.

With the Drua enjoying a well-earned rest this week, attention will soon shift back to competition, with one final home game in Suva before two remaining matches to close out their campaign.

The Drua are set to face the NSW Waratahs next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports at 4.35pm.