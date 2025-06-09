Blue light camp inspires positive change

A Blue Light youth camp is underway in Nakasi, involving Fiji, New Zealand Blue Light, and NZ Defence Force.

The program focuses on empowering youth, building leadership, and teaching life skills.

Fiji Police Force says the initiative strengthens trust between youth, communities, and law enforcement.

The goal is to guide young people toward positive choices and a safer future.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Police thanked Blue Light New Zealand and the New Zealand Defence Force for their ongoing support.