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Secure taxi bases now to avoid 2027 rush: Tuisawau

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 2, 2026 5:37 pm

Concerns are being raised over the taxi base allocation system, with operators warning of difficulties securing approved bases under the current framework, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the legal framework provides a transition period, requiring all taxi operators to secure an approved base or stamp by 30 September 2027.

He is urging operators to apply early through municipal councils or local authorities.

Ro Filipe says the Land Transport Authority has started accepting applications to improve rural access, with approvals expected to expand the national network.

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“Upon completion of the necessary assessment and gazetted processes in accordance with new legal procedures, these new bases will supplement and expand the existing network of gazetted bases currently administered under the LTA Act and associated traffic orders.”

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says policies must be planned before implementation, warning that rural areas are affected because many open-rank taxis operate without formal bases.

“In rural areas, creating taxi bases is difficult because municipal land is expensive and better used for other revenue-generating purposes, which is why open-rank systems were introduced.”

In response, Ro Filipe says the rollout is monitored weekly. He adds that bases must be gazetted, and some rural sites must meet specific conditions before approval.

The Ministry is also working to ensure base fees are controlled to prevent exploitation or excessive charges.

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