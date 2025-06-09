Coke Games merchandise sales boom

School merchandise grows in popularity each year, especially during the Coca-Cola Games where students proudly wear school colors as part of the annual tradition.

Sporting this gear has evolved from simple support into a core part of the competition’s culture.

At HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this year, businesses have introduced more creative products and pricing to cater to the massive student crowd.

For many vendors, the initiative reflects school pride rather than just profit.

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As competition intensifies, businesses are finding new ways to stand out.

CK Suva Bargain sales assistant George Koroinasau told FBC News that demand has surged this year.

“The sales is going really fast and we’re just going out of stocks and we’re just trying best to bring more and so far it’s been going very well, we came up with a new business ideas which is to sell suluvatoga because we normally see a lot of school students using the flags so we came up with a suluvatoga for them to just wear around wherever they want to go.”

Old scholars are also embracing the movement.

At the Suva Grammar School stall, Isimeli Waqalala describes their “stall with a purpose,” combining school spirit with philanthropy.

“This is where we sell our official merchandise, our merchandise consists of T-Shirts, flags and what we sell here – there is a percentage that we give back to the school, so it’s all for the support of the school and our current students and our athletes who are taking part in this year’s Coca-Cola games.”

With Day Three of the 2026 Coca-Cola Games underway, the focus turns to a full day of tight competition and its vibrant, merch-clad supporters.