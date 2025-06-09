Bula extends West Tigers stay

[Source:AAP]

Exciting fullback Jahream Bula has signed a four-year extension that will keep him at Wests Tigers until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

It is great news for the Tigers, who are sitting in fifth place on the ladder with five wins from their eight games this season.

After making his NRL debut in 2023, Bula has played 64 games for the Tigers, scoring 28 tries and establishing himself as a key member of coach Benji Marshall’s spine.

Currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, the 2023 Kelly-Barnes Medal winner has a return of five tries, five try assists, four line-breaks and 26 tackle breaks from his seven appearances this season.

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Bula has also made six appearances for Fiji, most notably scoring four tries as part of a 48-24 victory over the Cook Islands in the 2025 Pacific Championships Bowl in Port Moresby.

The 24-year-old says he’s delighted to have secured his future at Concord for the next four seasons.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to remain with the Tigers for the next four seasons,” Bula said.



“The culture and connection that we have as a group is special, and I’m excited to be part of what we’re building. I love being here and I’m looking forward to growing my game under Benji and helping bring the club success.”

Not surprisingly, Marshall welcomed the news of Bula’s commitment.

“We’re really excited to have Jahream committed to the club long-term. He’s someone who brings a lot to our group on and off the field with his leadership and influence,” Marshall said.



“We’ve seen his development over the past few seasons, and we’re looking forward to what’s ahead for Jahream here at the Tigers.

“He’s humble, hard-working, and a great character to have around. I’ve really enjoyed seeing him grow in confidence and have great belief in what he can bring us over the next four years.”

Since arriving at Concord, Bula has quickly become one of the Tigers’ most significant figures in the community, regularly volunteering for various organizations and charities.

In particular, Bula has served as a mentor at Redfern Youth Connect, a not-for-profit organisation that provides support, skills and activities for vulnerable Aboriginal youth.

Bula’s signature is welcome news on the player front for the Tigers, who will lose four-time premiership superstar Jarome Luai to the PNG Chiefs when they make their NRL debut in 2028