Prouds holds Mother’s Day Pandora events in Nadi and Suva

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Prouds hosted two exclusive Pandora shopping events ahead of Mother’s Day in Nadi and Suva.

The events were held at Prouds Downtown Nadi on 27 April and Prouds Suva Central on 29 April, bringing together invited customers for private shopping experiences featuring Pandora’s latest jewellery collections.

Guests were treated to light refreshments as they browsed products in an intimate setting themed around Mother’s Day gifting.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

As part of the events, a Lucky Door Prize draw was held, with one winner from each location receiving a Pandora gift bag. Customers who made purchases were also entered into an additional draw, where 20 shoppers were selected to receive gift bags.

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Prouds said the events formed part of its efforts to enhance in-store customer experiences during key seasonal occasions.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]