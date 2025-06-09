North gets high-performance boost

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has taken a major step in strengthening its development pathway with the establishment of its first High-Performance Unit in the Northern Division.

The new Northern Fitness Centre, based at Adi Laisa Park in Labasa, will serve as a dedicated training hub for rugby players across the North, providing access to elite-level facilities closer to home.

The initiative is part of FRU’s broader push to enhance grassroots development while building stronger pathways for future national representatives.

The Labasa facility now joins existing high-performance centres in Suva, Sigatoka and Nadi, ensuring athletes from all four divisions have access to quality training environments without needing to relocate.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu described the development as a historic moment for rugby in the North.

“This is a historic day for Fiji Rugby and for our people of the Northern Division. For too long, our athletes in the North have had to travel or make do without specialised facilities needed to prepare them for high-level competition. This changes that and ensures talent is no longer limited by geography.”

Sewabu also acknowledged the support of Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and the Labasa Town Council, whose collaboration helped bring the project to life.

The centre is expected to be officially launched in the coming weeks and will soon open its doors to athletes, with further details on access and training programmes to be announced.

The FRU says it will continue expanding similar high-performance facilities to other provincial unions in the coming years, further strengthening Fiji’s rugby pipeline from grassroots to elite level.