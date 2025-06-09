Drua chase bonus-point win

A bonus point win is the main focus for the Fijian Drua as they prepare for their crucial clash against the Highlanders in Ba, with a finals spot still within reach in the Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua captain Frank Lomani said the side is excited for the challenge and understands what is at stake.

He said they are going into the match with a clear target, needing a win and bonus point to stay in the race.

Lomani said returning to Ba brings extra motivation, with strong family support and fans backing the team across Fiji.

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He said the players are eager to deliver in front of their home crowd as the competition tightens.

Looking ahead to the Highlanders, Lomani said the New Zealand side brings experience and a strong kicking game, with dangerous threats out wide that the Drua must contain.

“There’s a lot to play for especially us wanting to make the finals as same as what the highlander are here for”

The Drua vs Highlanders game will kickoff at 4pm in Ba tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.