Drua eye first win over Highlanders in Ba

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Highlanders remain one of only two sides the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have yet to conquer in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown at 4R Govind Park in Ba this afternoon.

The clash will also mark just the second time the Drua host a match at the western venue, adding another layer of significance for the home side as they continue to build their footprint across the country.

Their last outing in Ba remains a memorable one, where the Drua secured a breakthrough victory over the Brumbies — a team that had previously been a stumbling block.

That win signalled a turning point, proving the Drua’s ability to overcome teams they once struggled against.

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Now, attention shifts to the Highlanders, who arrive with the weight of that unbeaten record against the Drua.

For the hosts, the Ba fixture presents another golden opportunity to break new ground and tick off yet another opponent from their list.

With passionate western fans expected to pack the venue, the Drua will be banking on home support and past success in Ba to inspire another milestone performance.

The Drua will meet Highlanders at 4pm today and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.