Journalists urged to stand firm amid press freedom challenges

Despite the repeal of the MIDA Act in 2023, media organisations continue to face challenges in reporting, particularly on sensitive issues.

Speaking at a World Press Freedom Day event, senior journalist Iva Nataro says journalists must remain committed to their role despite pressure.

“At times, it can be difficult to carry out our duties as journalists due to the sensitivity of certain issues. For example, matters of national security, such as the ongoing drug crisis. When we receive information, the responsibility lies with us to carefully assess its impact before releasing it to the public. However, regardless of the sensitivity, we must continue to ask questions—especially when rights are being violated or when there is a lack of transparency.”

She also highlighted the importance of standing firm when faced with attempts to suppress reporting.

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Nataro recalled an incident where she was instructed to remove a story of national significance, saying she refused to comply.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal says journalists continue to face both physical threats and restrictions in their work.

“Despite improved rankings, journalists continue to face physical threats, particularly when covering court proceedings. There are also growing concerns about restricted access to public officials and subtle discouragement of traditional reporting methods, such as doorstep interviews.”

The speakers emphasised that despite recent legal and structural changes, journalists in Fiji still face significant pressures in carrying out their work. They reiterated the importance of upholding press freedom and ensuring that journalists can operate without fear, particularly when reporting on matters of public interest.