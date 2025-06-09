Seaweed project gains momentum in Tailevu

The Ministry of Fisheries Fiji is continuing efforts to strengthen aquaculture development in the Central Division, with progress recorded at the Natila seaweed project in Tailevu.

In a recent statement, the visited the site focusing on essential maintenance and processing tasks to ensure the projects long-term viability, including post-harvest activities following the recent extension of the project’s seaweed drying shed.

The Ministry noted that the work carried out included maintenance of seaweed racks to improve durability and support increased production, as well as the packing of dried seaweed for market distribution. Quality control measures were also undertaken, with officials conducting precise weighing of processed output.

During the visit, a total of 166.3 kilograms of dried seaweed was recorded, the Ministry stated that this improved efficiency at the site.

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The Ministry further states that the upgrades are aimed at boosting local production capacity and supporting communities to produce high-quality, market-ready seaweed, contributing to sustainable livelihoods in coastal areas in the Central Division.