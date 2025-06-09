Taskforce formed to address sugarcane lease renewals

A high-level taskforce has been established to address challenges surrounding sugarcane lease renewals and secure the long-term future of the industry beyond 2030.

Minister for Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the multi-agency body brings together key institutions, including the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, Lands, and Strategic Planning, alongside the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The taskforce has been mandated to identify and resolve bottlenecks in the lease renewal process while developing sustainable, long-term solutions for agricultural land use.

Tunabuna says land security remains a critical issue for the sugar sector.

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“The goal is in two folds, to ensure security of tenure for our tenants and to address the legitimate financial and ancestral concern of our landowners. Honorable Speaker, sir, we must be honest about the challenges of the industry. To maintain stable production level, we must ensure that the land is being used effectively and secure.”

Tunabuna says more than 2,300 sugarcane leases are currently under review, with just over half already renewed.

“Across the sugar producing region, there are 2,362 leases that are being dealt with. I am pleased to report efforts are bearing fruits. Currently, 56% of these leases amounting to 1,128 individual holdings have been renewed. In the southwest, the Sigatoka region specifically, we have seen 89% of the lease being renewed. In the northern division, 70% of renewals are completed.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu raised concerns about new demands from landowners for goodwill payments, saying some farmers are worried about how this may affect their future and relationships.

“We appreciate the number of leases that have been granted renewal of leases, but there is an issue. Landowners are demanding now for goodwill payments. Some of the farmers are very reluctant to share this, worried about the relationship and their future as well, but it is a concern.”

The Sugar Industry Minister says existing support through the Sugarcane Growers Fund can help farmers manage upfront costs, and these concerns will be further discussed under current programmes.