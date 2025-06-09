Seruiratu stands by pay cut amendment

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says his failed push for a 50 per cent pay cut was meant to show real sacrifice, not score political points.

Speaking to FBC News, Seruiratu said his proposal was an amendment to the Prime Minister’s motion, not a separate move.

He said the Opposition had gone into Parliament ready to support the 20 percent cut but kept a stronger option on the table.

He said caucus discussions shaped the plan. Most members backed a 50 per cent cut early in the day.

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By lunchtime, the group agreed to remain flexible. He said they would support the government but also test a deeper reduction.

“We were again attacked, particularly by the Leader of the National Federation Party, again accusing us of the significant gains that were made in that 2024 determination. And that is what led to me moving that motion, that amendment motion that was with me all along in Parliament. We were standing by that, and we voted for it.Because if we are talking about sacrifice, we were willing to take that sacrifice.”

Seruiratu said the tone of the debate changed that. He said the Opposition was again blamed for gains made under the 2024 pay review. He said that prompted him to move the amendment.

He said the proposal was not a gimmick. He said it was about leadership and restoring public trust.

He said Opposition MPs were willing to drop from about $95,000 to near $50,000. He added he was ready to cut his own salary from $200,000 to $100,000.

He defended the 2024 pay rise. He said it was based on the need to set a fair base salary. He said most systems build all other pay on that figure. He said MPs had moved from about $45,000 to $95,000 under that review.

The amendment was voted down. Parliament approved the 20 per cent cut.

Meanwhile, during the debate last night National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad said the 20 per cent cut was a fair and measured step.

He said the public needed clarity on what the reduction meant in real terms.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka accused the Opposition of chasing headlines. He said the proposal was designed to fail but create a political narrative.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also opposed the deeper cut. He said while he could afford it, others could not. He warned against decisions that could weaken the ability of MPs to serve.