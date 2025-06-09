Kadavu women gain skills to grow businesses

A major push to strengthen women’s economic participation is underway in Kadavu, as rural women gain new skills to grow their businesses and access broader markets.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, through its Department of Women Eastern Division, has conducted its first-ever two-day product development and specification training in Namalata, bringing together 20 women from seven districts.

The training, aligned with the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025–2030, focused on helping women improve product quality, understand markets, and price their goods effectively.

Participants were guided by experts from Business Assistance Fiji and the Fiji Arts Council, learning how to design, present, and promote their products to attract more customers, including opportunities beyond Fiji.

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Speakers highlighted that the initiative is not just about skills, but about creating pathways for women to enter larger markets and strengthen their financial independence.

Women were also trained in basic business skills such as financial management, tracking income and expenses, and the importance of registering a business.

Officials say the training has boosted confidence among participants, equipping them with the knowledge to expand their ventures and support their families.

The Ministry says it remains committed to ensuring women in rural and maritime communities are not left behind, with more initiatives planned to drive inclusive economic growth across the country.