Reform delays raise questions ahead of 2027 elections

Fijians are still waiting for the coalition government to deliver on key promises made during the 2022 Fijian general election, according to academic Mosmi Bhim.

Bhim, an Assistant Professor of Ethics and Governance at Fiji National University, says the level of change many anticipated has yet to materialise, even as the country moves closer to another general election.

She notes that expectations were high following the coalition’s campaign commitments.

While the government has delivered on some areas, including the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act, Bhim says progress on other reforms has been slow.

Article continues after advertisement

“The People’s Coalition was the one that formed the government. It has been somewhat confusing and disappointing for observers that the change has not been as radical as expected. The transition has been slow, and the shift has felt more like a return to the old ways rather than a step forward.”

She highlights delays in reviewing key legislation, particularly electoral laws, noting that the review process began last year but has yet to produce a draft.

“There is significant disappointment that, nine to ten months later, we still haven’t seen the draft Electoral Act. We don’t know what it will contain. Furthermore, there is a way to amend the Electoral Act without being dependent on a review of the Constitution.”

Bhim also points to concerns about the timing of the review of the 2013 Constitution of Fiji, suggesting the process began later than expected.

“We have heard that submissions will be received until the end of June, after which recommendations will likely be made to the government. This process will take until August; if it concludes then, it leaves only about six months before the next election, assuming the election is held on the final possible date of February 6, 2027. This has been disappointing, especially as people were also expecting local elections.”

Concerns are also being raised outside academic circles. Political leader Savenaca Narube says that while some freedoms have been restored, broader reforms remain outstanding.

“Those are big issues. It comes down to the confidence we must have in a government. Trust and confidence are built on the credibility of doing what you promised to do.”

Analysts say the pace of reform, along with concerns about transparency and decision-making, continues to shape discussions as Fiji approaches its next general election.