WRFL marks 32 years in Fiji’s recycling movement

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, the entrepreneurial arm of the Pacific Recycling Foundation, is celebrating its 32nd anniversary, marking over three decades of work in tackling Fiji’s waste crisis and promoting recycling.

Founder Amitesh Deo says the milestone reflects resilience and commitment, despite challenges such as stigma, marginalization, and limited recognition of grassroots recyclers.

He says WRFL has always focused on people as much as the environment, working to build systems that respect and uplift those involved in recycling.

Over the years, the organization has helped raise awareness of recycling and the role of informal waste workers in Fiji’s waste management system.

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WRFL also highlighted that more than 20,000 tons of recyclables have been diverted from landfill and exported in the past five years.

Looking ahead, the organization says it remains committed to inclusive recycling systems and encouraging more Fijians to join the movement.