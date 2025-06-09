Young Sivo set for international gymnastics debut

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Kesaia Sivo’s journey in Aerobic Gymnastics has been built on passion, discipline and a love for movement that started when she was just a child watching and dancing to music.

The 11-year-old Suva gymnast, who trains with AeroGym Fiji under coach Josiemaraya Ryland, began her gymnastics journey in 2022 after discovering how much she enjoyed dance and expressive movement.

That simple interest quickly grew into commitment, as Sivo embraced the sport and the challenges that came with learning new skills, routines, and techniques.

“I started Aerobic Gymnastics in 2022. I joined because I love dancing and moving to music. When I tried it, I really liked it and wanted to keep learning more

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Her dedication has now earned her a major opportunity, with Sivo set to make her Youth AER International debut at the Australian National Clubs Carnival on the Gold Coast this September.

For the young gymnast, the moment carries deep meaning, especially the chance to represent Fiji on an international stage.

“I felt very happy and proud. It made me excited to represent Fiji. It means a lot to me to wear my country’s colours.”

Sivo has been quick to acknowledge those who have supported her journey, including her parents, coach, and teammates, crediting them for helping her grow both as an athlete and as a person.

Gymnastics, she says, has also taught her life lessons beyond the sport itself.

“It taught me to work hard and not give up. It also taught me to respect my coach and teammates. Being humble means I keep learning and always try to do better.”

Now focused on her debut, Sivo is working on improving her strength, flexibility, and confidence as she prepares for the international stage.

“My goal is to become a better gymnast and do well in competitions. I want to learn new moves and be more confident.”

Coach Josiemaraya Ryland has been guiding her through her new routine as she continues to develop into a more complete athlete.

Sivo’s selection, alongside another young Fijian gymnast, highlights the growing reach of Aerobic Gymnastics in Fiji and the promise of its emerging talents as they step onto the international stage for the first time.