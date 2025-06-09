Nineteen booked for tobacco offences at Coca-Cola Games

A total of 19 people were booked during a joint tobacco enforcement operation conducted at the three-day Coca-Cola Games.

The operation was carried out by the Ministry of Health’s Tobacco Control and Enforcement Officers in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force.

Eleven were booked for smoking in public places, while eight people were charged for the illegal sale of tobacco products in small quantities under the Tobacco Control Act.

Authorities say the operation reflects ongoing efforts to curb public smoking and clamp down on the sale of loose cigarette rolls, commonly known as “tibi,” especially in high-traffic public events.