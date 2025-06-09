Leawere and Rokowati to assist Legge

Former Flying Fijians captain, Kele Leawere and former Fijiana rep, Tavaita Rokowati, will assist new Fijian Drua Women’s coach, Mike Legge, for the 2026 Super W season.

The Fijian Drua confirmed the re-appointment of Leawere as senior assistant coach and Rokowati as assistant coach.

Leawere has been part of the Drua Women’s programme over the past two seasons.

The former Flying Fijians skipper brings extensive coaching experience across provincial and national rugby, having previously served within the Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit as Academy Coach.

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He has also coached the Fijiana 15s during the 2016 Oceania World Cup Qualifiers, the Fiji Under-20 team in 2019, and held provincial head coaching roles with Navosa and Nadroga.

Rokowati has been part of the Vodafone Fijiana 15s as an assistant coach since progressing from the Fiji Rugby high-performance system.

She began her coaching career in 2018, following her playing career with the Fijiana 7s and 15s, initially working as a Strength and Conditioning Coach before transitioning into technical coaching roles.

She holds a World Rugby Level 3 coaching qualification and is among the few female coaches in Fiji at this level.

Joining the Drua management group is Eleina McDonald, who takes on the role of Team Manager.

Mike Legge was earlier announced today as Head Coach of the Drua Women.

The current Vodafone Fijiana 15s interim coach takes over from Ifereimi Rawaqa after the 2025 campaign.