QVS ends 33-year drought

History has been rewritten at the 2026 Coca-Cola Games as Queen Victoria School stormed back into the spotlight, ending a 33-year title drought in emphatic fashion.

In a thrilling boys division battle, QVS edged out defending champions Marist Brothers High School to reclaim the crown, marking a long-awaited return to the top of Fiji’s biggest school athletics stage.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School proved their dominance once again in the girls division, successfully defending their title and cementing their status as the team to beat.