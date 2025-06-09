Raikatalau turns criticism into gold as winning streak continues

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s golden boy Jale Raikatalau says criticism from early on in his athletics journey has been a key driving force behind his consistent success on the track at the Coca-Cola Games.

The reigning middle-distance force says he has repeatedly been told he would eventually be beaten, but instead of breaking his focus, those remarks have strengthened his resolve to stay on top.

From the sub-junior grades through to the intermediate boys division, Raikatalau has dominated the 800m and 1500m events, maintaining a gold winning streak that has carried into this year’s competition, with the 800m final still ahead.

He says he is now aiming higher, with aspirations of representing Fiji if given the opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those back at home in the village sometimes tell me to watch out because one day someone will be ready to beat me in my events. That has really pushed me to work harder than usual, but I am not going to give them that satisfaction.”

The youngster also paid tribute to his faith, crediting God for his journey and sustained success at the national school athletics stage.

With one gold already secured, Raikatalau now turns his attention to the 800m final, where he will be chasing another top podium finish, before closing his campaign in the 4x400m relay.

Both events are scheduled for tomorrow.

The Coca-Cola Games continues and you can watch the action on FBC 2.