110m hurdles in 2027 Fiji Finals

Fiji's lone and gold medalist hurdler Errol Qaqa at last years Pacific Mini Games in Palau. [File Photo]

A new event will be introduced at the 2027 Coca-Cola Games.

The 110-meter hurdles is going to be included in next year’s Games.

This was passed at the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Annual General Meeting.

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association secretary Biu Colati says the 110m hurdles will only be for the intermediate and senior grades.

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Colati says one of the things they’ve seen is that they have been sitting on the same old structure for so long.

More than 2500 athletes took part in this year’s Games.

Eight new shools entered featured in the Fiji Finals last week.