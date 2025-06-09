Nareki eyes Flying Fijians dream

He says watching players like Little played a big role in shaping his aspirations, adding that representing Fiji has always been at the back of his mind.

Highlanders winger Jona Nareki has opened up on his long-term ambition to wear the white jersey of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians, describing it as a dream that continues to drive him, even as he focuses on his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific commitments.

Speaking after their 24–14 loss to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Ba, Nareki said representing Fiji remains firmly in his sights.

“If I leave New Zealand, I’d love to play for the Flying Fijians. It’s always been a dream.”

The Fijian winger says he grew up inspired by some of the country’s greats, particularly former playmaker Nicky Little.

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He says watching players like Little played a big role in shaping his aspirations, adding that representing Fiji has always been at the back of his mind.

While that dream remains for the future, his immediate focus is on delivering for the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

However, his return to Fiji proved to be one of the toughest challenges of his career.

“I think it’s probably the hardest game I’ve ever played.”

He says the electric home crowd in Ba created a unique and testing environment for the visitors.

Nareki also acknowledged the Drua’s performance, saying the hosts capitalised on key moments while the Highlanders struggled with execution.

“The errors that we made, and how the Drua played, were exceptional compared to how we played.”

Despite the defeat, the 26-year-old says the occasion carried special meaning, particularly for the Fijian players in the Highlanders squad.

“It’s my first time playing here in Fiji, so it was quite special. We’re gutted with the result, but also happy that we got to come back and play in front of our families.”

For Nareki, the night in Ba was a reminder of both the challenge and pride that comes with Fijian rugby—a stage he hopes to one day call his own at the international level.