First witness to continue evidence in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Former Prime Minister and suspended Police Commissioner

The trial against former Prime Minister and suspended Police Commissioner will continue today.

First prosecution witness, University of the South Pacific Director Assurance and Compliance Dulari Doras Traill will again take the stand as she will be cross examined by the defense counsel this morning.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the university in July 2019, pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

Yesterday, the first prosecution witness testified about how a whistle-blower policy and a policy to report fraud-related matters was implemented and how a number of issues and reports came up.

Defense Council Devanesh Sharma will cross examine the first prosecution witness.

The trial starts at 10.30 this morning.

Related stories:

Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial