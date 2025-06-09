Historic Pacific climate fund launched after decade-long push

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

A decade of Pacific advocacy has culminated in a landmark moment, with the official establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility, which is the region’s first Pacific-led and Pacific-owned climate financing institution.

General Manager Finau Soqo says the milestone represents a major breakthrough for Pacific nations that have long struggled to access global climate funding, despite being on the frontline of rising sea levels and climate impacts.

She says the facility is designed to put control back into the hands of Pacific countries and their communities, allowing direct access to funding for climate and disaster resilience.

The Pacific Resilience Facility is being recognised as the region’s first international financial institution of its kind, aimed at delivering simplified, grant-based financing to communities most vulnerable to climate change. For years, Pacific leaders have taken their concerns to the global stage, often feeling unheard — but this new facility marks a shift from advocacy to action.

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Soqo describes it as a moment of hope, built on decades of regional unity and persistence.

With the treaty now in force, the next phase will see the convening of the PRF Council later next month, followed by the establishment of its governing board and preparations for global climate talks, including COP31.

The facility is expected to begin rolling out community-level projects, with small-scale grants aimed at demonstrating impact on the ground before a full call for proposals opens next year.

Soqo says while the milestone is significant, the real challenge now is ensuring that funding reaches the last mile, which includes the communities most affected by climate change.

She adds that despite global uncertainties, including economic and geopolitical pressures, the Pacific’s unity has proven that major regional ambitions can be achieved.

Soqo says that unity will be key moving forward, stressing that the success of the facility will depend on continued regional cooperation and commitment.