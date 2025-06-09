Third return visit of Seabourne Pursuit brings rare economic boost for Yasawa-i-Rara

The remote village of Yasawa-i-Rara in Northern Yasawa experienced a much-anticipated boost in economic activity today with the arrival of the Seabourne Pursuit expedition cruise.

The vessel’s third return visit, following a hiatus of over a decade, brought more than 150 tourists into the village.

Visitors were able to experience local culture and traditions firsthand, while also contributing much-needed income to the community.

Preparations for the visit began weeks in advance, with villagers working collectively to prepare for the arrival of cruise passengers.

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Villagers said the entire community was involved in the preparations, with men, women, and children all playing their part to ensure a successful visit.

Tourists described the experience as unique and memorable, highlighting the opportunity to engage with authentic island life.

Expedition leader Dom del Rosario said the South Pacific experience is defined not only by its natural attractions such as lagoons and beaches but also by its cultural richness, which he described as “very pure” and an important part of the region’s identity.

He added that the stop at Yasawa-i-Rara was extended to a full-day visit this year after assessments showed strong demand from passengers wanting more time in the village.

Villagers described the day as highly anticipated, saying it provided a rare opportunity to meet new people and generate income, which remains limited in the remote island community.