FCOSS urges community-led approach in climate adaptation projects

The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling for a stronger, community-led approach to climate adaptation, stressing that local communities must be actively involved in decision-making rather than treated as passive beneficiaries.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga made the remarks following the launch of a new Adaptation Fund supported initiative targeting 14 coastal communities across the country

While welcoming the project, Catanasiga said meaningful engagement must go beyond consultation, with communities contributing directly to how solutions are designed and delivered.

She emphasized that incorporating local knowledge and lived experiences is critical to ensuring sustainable outcomes.

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She also highlighted the importance of inclusive processes that consider gender and social inclusion, alongside strong community governance structures.

As Fiji advances climate adaptation efforts, Catanasiga maintains that empowering communities as equal partners will be key to translating climate finance into real, lasting impact on the ground.