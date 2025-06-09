Man to front court for alleged attempted murder of police officer

A 40-year-old man will face the court today charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Police says the accused is one of the three men who were in a vehicle that drove directly into a roadblock manned by a police officer in Laqere.

The accused was discharged from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Friday

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the accused has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, serious assault and going equipped for theft or a property offence.

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The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The other two suspects remain admitted.

The victim remains admitted in critical condition.