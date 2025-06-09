Drua turn to recovery after historic Highlanders win

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will shift their focus to rest and recovery as they head into a well-earned bye week following a demanding stretch of matches.

Head coach Glen Jackson says the priority now is giving the players time to recharge after eight tough weeks of competition.

He believes the squad deserves the break, encouraging them to enjoy time with family before turning their attention back to the season ahead.

“They should enjoy the victory. It’s important now that they rest, spend time with family and get ready. To answer your question, there’s not much to work on.”

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Jackson admits there is still plenty to improve, describing parts of their performance as “ordinary,” but says this period is not about over-analysis.

Instead, he wants the group to embrace the moment and reset both mentally and physically.

That moment came in the form of a historic 21-14 win over the Highlanders, marking the Drua’s first-ever victory against the New Zealand side.

Despite the milestone, Jackson was most pleased with his team’s defensive effort, particularly under sustained pressure on their own line.

He also singled out their scrum defence as outstanding against a quality Highlanders outfit, a key factor in sealing the memorable result.

The Drua will play the Waratahs next in a fortnight in their final home game that will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.