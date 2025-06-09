Youth survey reveals rising concerns over gender-based violence in Fiji

A nationwide youth assessment conducted across the country’s 14 provinces has found concerns around gender-based violence and harmful social norms.

Delivering the opening address at the Youth Organisation and Network SCORE Assessment Findings Session, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran explained the findings spotlighted a widespread acceptance of harmful gender norms.

She noted that over 50% of respondents in the assessment supported beliefs linked to male dominance in households, while about 70% of young men were found to normalise violence against women and girls in certain contexts.

Kiran described the findings as “a warning and a responsibility,” stressing that violence in homes, schools, and communities must be addressed to secure a peaceful future.

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She also cited broader survey data suggesting that a significant number of children experience violence at home, underscoring the need for trauma-informed responses.

Additionally, the Minister called on young people to take an active role in challenging discriminatory attitudes, promoting inclusion, and strengthening social cohesion.

She also highlighted recommendations from the study for greater youth participation in decision-making, civic engagement, and economic empowerment.

The findings will feed into ongoing national discussions on reconciliation, including the work of the country’s truth and reconciliation efforts.