Concern grows over FSC tramline closure proposal

[Photo: FILE]

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has formally opposed a proposal by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to close tramline operations for the Rarawai and Lautoka Mills, effective from the 2026 season.

The council is currently awaiting directions from the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

The SCGC notes that tramlines have been essential for generations, particularly for growers in areas where road access, lorry availability, and high fuel costs remain significant hurdles.

The council maintains that any decision to close the rail system must prioritize the grower’s perspective over mere operational cost-saving.

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If discontinued, affected growers would be forced to rely entirely on lorries, increasing cartage costs and straining limited transport capacity at a time when general farm expenses are already rising.

Meanwhile, opposition MP and farmer Viam Pillay has labeled the plan a “slap in the face” and a betrayal of the industry’s workforce.

Pillay argues that by closing the tramlines, the FSC is forcing farmers into a “fuel trap.”

He notes that diesel is currently $3.82 per liter, with the government collecting $0.62 per liter through taxes and VAT.

“They are taking away a low-cost, efficient rail system and tossing us to the mercy of lorry rates and skyrocketing fuel prices. When the FSC claims they are saving costs what they really mean is they are shifting their own operational failures directly onto the farmer’s balance sheet. We are being asked to subsidize the miller’s inefficiency with our own survival.”

Pillay is questioning the use of millions in public funds, including $15 million for FSC working capital and $5.5 million for infrastructure.

He pointed out that the former Sugar Minister had previously assured the public that the rail system would be revitalized with assistance from Indian technical experts.

Pillay has confirmed he stands with the SCGC in opposing the move. Questions regarding the proposal have been sent to the Fiji Sugar Corporation.