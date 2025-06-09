Housing Authority advances major Waila development

The Housing Authority is moving ahead with plans to develop the long-awaited Waila land parcel in Nausori.

The project covers 864 acres and will include residential, commercial, civic, and industrial lots, along with modern housing units and supporting infrastructure such as schools, water supply, sewerage systems, drainage, and green spaces.

Once completed, the development is expected to deliver around 5,000 residential lots and 3,000 housing units, potentially housing between 40,000 and 50,000 people.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Isikeli Navuda, says the project is designed to support growing housing demand along the Suva–Nausori corridor and improve access to affordable homes.

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He says the Waila development is not just about land subdivision, but about building complete communities where families can live, work, and access essential services.

“The Waila development has the potential to become a model community, integrating housing with schools, health facilities, commercial services, and recreational spaces.”

He adds that the project aligns with the Government’s National Development Plan and National Housing Policy, which focus on increasing access to affordable housing for low- and middle-income families.

The Housing Authority is working with Wood & Jepsen Consultants to complete feasibility studies, including assessments of land conditions, drainage, road networks, and utility services.

The master plan will also ensure the development is rolled out in stages so that infrastructure keeps pace with population growth.

The Authority says earlier phases of development at Waila, completed in 1994 and 2006, already provided hundreds of residential lots, and the new plan will expand on this progress.