11 records broken at Coca-Cola Games

A total of 11 records have been broken at the 2026 Coca-Cola Games, with standout performances across both track and field events.

The oldest record to fall was in the Girls Junior Long Jump, where Veniana Ranadi leapt 5.57 metres to surpass the long-standing mark of 5.30 metres set by Loata Turagavuli in 1981 — a record that had stood for 45 years.

In the Boys Intermediate Discus Throw, Setareki Dawai set a new record of 49.89 metres, beating Josua Serukilagi’s 49.35 metres set in 2015.

Sylvia Tagivetaua also made her mark in the Girls Junior 1500 metres, clocking 5 minutes 14.48 seconds to edge past Lilieta Buna’s 2022 record of 5 minutes 15.10 seconds.

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Field events continued to deliver, with Adi Ulamila Reva setting a new Intermediate Girls High Jump record of 1.66 metres, just above the previous 1.65 metres set in 2010 by Diama Maramanikaibau.

In the Sub Junior division, Jhaire Cokanauto broke the Boys Long Jump record with a leap of 6.26 metres, while John Uluilakeba set a new Boys High Jump record at 1.77 metres.

Marist Brothers High School also impressed in the Boys Sub Junior 4×400 metres relay, setting a new time of 3 minutes 44.73 seconds, bettering Mahatma Gandhi Memorial’s 2024 record.

Brieanna Rabakewa successfully defended and improved her own Girls Senior Discus record, throwing 46.88 metres, surpassing her previous 41.00 metres set in 2025.

Bulou Auki Vunakece broke the Girls Sub Junior Long Jump record with a leap of 5.21 metres, while Peter Burese set a new Boys Senior High Jump record of 2.10 metres, surpassing the long-standing 2.09 metres set in 2003.

Maryann Macedru rounded out the record-breaking performances in the Girls Senior Shot Put, throwing 13.50 metres to eclipse the 2008 record of 13.12 metres.

Officials say the number of records broken this year reflects the high level of competition and growing talent in Fiji school athletics.