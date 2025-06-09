Cikobia calls for urgent help

Residents of Cikobia Island in Macuata are calling for urgent government support, saying their remote location continues to limit access to essential services.

District Representative Jasa Ratumuri says the island has long struggled with limited government presence, delayed assistance, and ongoing challenges in areas such as communication and water supply.

He adds that despite being part of Macuata Province, Cikobia is often left behind in development efforts due to its isolation and difficult sea access.

“I have always raised our concerns in provincial meetings, but they do not always receive urgent consideration or response. Maybe it is because of the distance and the cost for government officials to reach us. We are part of Macuata Province, but we are far away. Other villages on the mainland can be reached by road for us, it is the rough sea.”

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Ratumuri says villagers continue to cope with limited resources but remain hopeful their needs especially for water and connectivity will be addressed.

Vuninuku villager Paitia Cagituevei also raised concerns about the lack of consistent government visits, saying many residents feel forgotten.

He notes that while officials travel from Suva and Labasa, trips often stop at Udu, with rough sea conditions frequently used as a reason for not reaching Cikobia something he believes should not justify the lack of engagement.

While some outreach programmes, particularly in health, do reach the island, residents say more consistent and improved service delivery is needed.

They are now urging authorities to prioritise infrastructure development and regular engagement, stressing that distance should not determine the level of support a community receives.