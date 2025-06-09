Drua salute world-class fans

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have once again paid tribute to their loyal supporters, with both coach Glen Jackson and captain Temo Mayanavanua highlighting the vital role fans continue to play in the team’s journey.

Jackson was full of praise following the latest home support, describing the Drua faithful as unmatched anywhere in the world.

“The fans, the way you did this week… they’re the best in the world. The turnout here was phenomenal. I say it all the time, we’re super lucky as a team to have a country that loves the game, is interested in the game, and is knowledgeable about the game. The pressure on our players is to perform for them. That’s the great thing about this country.”

His comments reflect the strong connection between the side and its supporters, who continue to turn up in numbers and create a vibrant home atmosphere wherever the Drua play.

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Captain Temo Mayanavanua echoed his coach’s sentiments, urging fans to once again rally behind the team for their final home fixture in Suva against the Waratahs.

“Like coach said, we have the best fans in the world. They’re really knowledgeable as well about the game. Message to them, last home game in Suva against the Waratahs, come out in numbers. There will be a few boys playing their last home game for the Drua.”

With emotions set to run high, the Drua are calling on their passionate supporters to pack the stands one final time at home, as they look to finish their Suva campaign on a strong note in front of their “16th man.”

The Drua are on a bye this week and will host the Waratahs in a fortnight.