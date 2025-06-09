Infrastructure gaps slow tourism growth in North

[File Photo]

Tourism growth in Fiji’s Northern Division is being slowed by long-standing infrastructure issues, with the government admitting that basic services like water, sewage, roads, and waste management remain major barriers to investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says fixing these gaps is key to unlocking tourism potential in Vanua Levu and Taveuni, which are being developed as future growth hubs under a long-term programme.

He says current infrastructure shortcomings are directly affecting investor confidence and the ability of tourism projects to expand at the pace required for sustainable growth.

Outdated waste systems and poor sewage management remain major concerns in key towns, with some landfill sites already full and others posing environmental risks.

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“Labasa’s engineered landfill has exceeded its lifespan. The Savusavu dump site is under closure notice and is located next to mangroves, while Taveuni relies on an informal site on mataqali land. Across these locations, inadequate leachate control and windblown waste are creating risks to ecosystems, public health, and investor confidence.”

To address these issues, the government is developing new wastewater and solid waste master plans aimed at overhauling sanitation systems across major tourism centres in the North.

These plans will introduce long-term solutions, including improved waste treatment facilities, better site management, and structured investment pathways to modernise infrastructure.

Officials say the reforms are critical not only for public health and environmental protection but also for building a stronger foundation for tourism-led economic growth in the region.

Opposition Member of Parliament Faiyaz Koya has stressed the importance of enhancing renewable energy in the Northern Division.

“Do you not think and believe that this would be a fantastic opportunity for us to get the North as close to renewable energy as possible, especially with the support available through tourism development plans?”

In response, Gavoka says solar energy projects are underway in Savusavu and parts of Labasa.

He adds that water-related improvements will also be addressed in collaboration with the government, noting that this is the first phase of the programme, valued at approximately US$69.1 million.

The Ministry of Tourism says the reforms are critical for public health and environmental protection, as well as for building a stronger foundation for tourism-led economic growth in the region.