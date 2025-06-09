Javed Ali wins hearts in first Fiji concert

Hundreds gathered yesterday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva to witness India’s famous singer Javed Ali perform his first-ever show in Fiji.

The atmosphere was filled with joy, excitement, and emotion as the singer took to the stage, captivating the audience, with many singing along to his popular hits and recording the unforgettable moments.

Fans says they had been eagerly anticipating the concert since it was announced, with some travelling from different parts of the country just to be part of the experience.

Many described the night as magical, praising Javed Ali’s powerful vocals and heartfelt performance that left the crowd wanting more.

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Fan Ronald Kumar says it is a great opportunity for international artists to come to Fiji, as Bollywood’s influence in Fiji has been strong.

“I think there should be more shows for Fiji citizens who may not be able to travel to places like Brazil or India So this is a fantastic opportunity, I think, for bringing the show to Fiji And I think if it happens more and more, we’ll see more people in Asia .”

Shreya Kumar says she felt very happy to see Javed Ali live in Fiji. She says it is a very big thing for her, and believes this is his first time in Fiji.

“I’m super excited, and I’m looking forward to his songs, and Mohammed Rafi’s songs, and I think this is my first show in a long, long while about a Bollywood singer, and I’m very excited.”

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says these events contribute to the economy, add to the diversity of cultural and religious festivals, and show that Fiji is an attractive and ideal location.

“And this is a very important one because Javed does reflect very famous and well known Mohammed Rafi and people in Fiji have always been associated with music, culture, tradition, religion from India and whenever people come from India to perform here in Fiji, it’s always very popular.”

The successful show by Javed Ali not only entertained fans but also highlighted Fiji’s growing appeal as a destination for major international events.