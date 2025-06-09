Rising fuel prices push outer island communities to the brink

Villagers in Yasawa-i-Rara now pay $640 per person for a return trip to the mainland, a 78 per cent hike from the $360 they used to pay previously.

Turaga-ni-koro Maikeli Dagatu says the increase kicked in even before the latest fuel price increase announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Survival for Fiji’s outer island communities is increasingly being put at risk as escalating fuel prices place growing pressure on daily life, making transport and access to essential goods more difficult.

Dagatu says the sharp rise has disrupted everyday life in ways the community has never experienced before.

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“Fuel is not just something we use – it is gold for us.”

The village relies heavily on fuel for almost every aspect of survival – from transporting food supplies and basic goods to enabling children to travel for education.

He expressed deep concern, noting that villagers now have to bear the increased cost of travel to the mainland, in addition to the rising cost of goods they purchase, which has also increased over the years.

With the latest FCCC fuel prices now in effect, the pressure is expected to intensify.

In outer island areas, diesel – the backbone of maritime transport – has climbed to $4.17 per litre, while motor spirit is now $3.49 per litre. Premix stands at $3.40 per litre, and kerosene at $3.57 per litre.

In response to the challenges arising from the fuel price hike, the village has begun adopting collective strategies to cope with the financial strain, working together to coordinate travel and share costs when sourcing goods from the mainland.

This includes pooling money to support individuals making trips, covering transport expenses as well as the cost of goods for the wider community.

The issue has also been discussed at the village level, with leaders and residents acknowledging the growing impact of fuel prices while recognising that the situation is beyond their control.

As a result, the community is now focusing on adapting by reducing daily trips, using fuel more carefully, and saving where possible to manage costs.