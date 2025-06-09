CWM water sewer upgrades underway

Upgrade works are currently underway at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital as part of the Potable Water and Maternity Sewer Line Project.

The Ministry of Health says the works are being carried out in stages within an active hospital environment, with careful planning in place to minimise disruption to patient care and daily operations.

The Ministry adds that during this period, people may notice temporary changes such as construction zones, noise, dust, and short-term access adjustments near work areas.

It says that where disruption is unavoidable, early notice and practical arrangements will be provided in close coordination with hospital management.

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The Ministry has thanked patients and visitors for their patience and cooperation as the important upgrades continue.