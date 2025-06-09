Young Akbar set to make history for Fiji

The Lautoka youngster will become Fiji’s first male Youth AER International athlete. [Photo Supplied]

Fiji’s Aerobic Gymnastics scene continues to rise, with young talent Ayden Akbar set to make his mark on the international stage.

The Lautoka youngster will become Fiji’s first male Youth AER International athlete from Flight Club when he competes at the Australian National Clubs Carnival on the Gold Coast this September.

The milestone moment signals a significant step forward for the sport in the country.

Ayden, who turns 11 in July, only began gymnastics in December 2023 during holiday classes before quickly progressing into the Level 3 squad in 2024.

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His rapid development earned him selection by an Australian coach for Youth International level, a moment he describes as both exciting and humbling.

He says representing Fiji means a lot to him, not only as a personal achievement but also as a chance to inspire other young athletes to believe in their dreams.

Akbar hopes to set an example that with hard work and determination, nothing is impossible.

Guided by Senior AER International athlete Robyn Eastgate and supported by Philippine national head coach Allena Rius, Ayden has embraced the discipline and values that come with the sport.

He credits gymnastics for teaching him perseverance, respect, and confidence, while helping him overcome fear and develop new skills.

The youngster has also acknowledged the unwavering support of his parents and coaches, saying their encouragement has been key to his journey so far.

With ambitions of one day bringing home gold for Fiji, he remains focused on improving his strength, flexibility and technique as he prepares for his international debut.

Ayden is among two young Fijian athletes who will feature at the event, highlighting the steady growth of Aerobic Gymnastics in the country.

Their selection reflects not only their dedication and resilience but also the increasing opportunities for Fiji’s emerging athletes to shine on the global stage.