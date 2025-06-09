Two golds for Suva Grammar’s Vonolagi

Suva Grammar School’s Paula Vonolagi won his second gold medal this afternoon after narrowly beating Queen Victoria School’s Jone Raibevu in the senior boys 200-metre event.

Trailing QVS in the final 50 metres, Vonolagi fought his way back and dived over the finish line to secure victory by centimetres.

He says he knew the race would be tough, but was determined to prove himself and left everything on the track.

Vonolagi dedicated his win to his older brother, whom he says played a huge role in shaping the athlete he is today.

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“It was a really tough race. I had to catch up in that last part and decided to jump so I could get a few more centimetres ahead of him.”

He won his first gold medal on Thursday after claiming the blue ribbon event.